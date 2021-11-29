Samsung Lifestyle TVs up to 33% off in Amazon Black Friday deals

Samsung's Lifestyle range of televisions, including The Frame and The Terrace have gone on sale for Amazon's Black Friday sale.

In addition to Samsung's more traditional QLED offerings, which have also gone on sale on Amazon for Black Friday, Samsung's range of lifestyle TVs are up for grabs with some sweet deals.

The lifestyle range includes The Frame, which mimics a regular photo frame and can be put into Art Mode to display art and complement the room's aesthetic with high-quality paintings or photographs. The Frame is available in 85", 75", 65", 55", 50", and 43" sizes.

The Terrace is another series under the lifestyle range designed for outdoor use and weather resistance. It comes in 75", 65", and 55" sizes for partial sun rating and 75" and 65" for full sun variants.

The Sero comes only in a 43" size and rotates on its stand into a vertical orientation, optimized for mobile.

The Serif is available in 65", 55", and 43" sizes and was designed by the Bouroullec Brothers. It comes with long legs to stand as an art piece anywhere in the room.

These TVs are all built with QLED technology, HDR capability, and display at a 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution. More deals for remaining sizes are viewable on Amazon.

SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class Frame Series - 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN75LS03AAFXZA, 2021 Model) - was $2,999.99 - now $2,197.99 - you save $802.00 (27%).

SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class Frame Series - 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN50LS03AAFXZA, 2021 Model) - was $1,299.99 - now $897.99 - you save $402.00 (31%).

SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series - 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN43LS03AAFXZA, 2021 Model) - was $999.99 - now $797.99 - you save $202.00 (20%).

SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV with Alexa Built-in QN65LST9TAFXZA, 2021 Model - was $9,999.99 - now $7,997.99 - you save $2,002.00 (20%).

SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV - 4K UHD Direct Full Array 16X Quantum HDR 32X Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN55LST7TAFXZA, 2020 Model) , Black - was $3,499.99 - now $2,797.99 - you save $702.00 (20%).

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV - 4K UHD Direct Full Array 16X Quantum HDR 32X Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN75LST7TAFXZA, 2020 Model) - was $6,497.99 - now $4,997.99 - you save $1,500.00 (23%).

SAMSUNG 43" Class The Sero QLED LS05 Series TV - 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN43LS05TAFXZA, 2020 Model) - was $1,499.99 - now $997.99 - you save $502.00 (33%).