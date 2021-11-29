LG OLED C1 series up to 28% off on Amazon for Black Friday deals

Amazing deals strike again on Amazon for its Black Friday sales as deals for LG's C1 OLED series go up, with up to 28% off.

LG continues to be the only company manufacturing OLED panels, so if that's what you're after, you can't go wrong getting it from the source. For between 9% and 28% off, you can get 48", 55", 65", 77" and 83" options.

All of the TVs in this series come with Alexa and other AI assistant support built-in, 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, upscale content using the Alpha 9 Gen4 AI processor, and do much more.

With HDMI 2.1, gamers will be happy to know their next-generation consoles will be leveraged to their fullest extent by this TV. Gamers or not, the viewing experience owing to the infinite contrast ratio and brilliant color reproduction on display in an OLED TV should make anyone happy with one of these deals.

LG OLED C1 Series 83" Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, WiSA Ready, Gaming Mode (OLED83C1PUB, 2021) - was $5,496.99 - now $4,996.99 - you save $500.00 (9%).

LG OLED C1 Series 77" Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, WiSA Ready, Gaming Mode (OLED77C1PUB, 2021) - was $3,799.99 - now $2,896.99 - you save $903.00 (24%).

LG OLED C1 Series 65" Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, WiSA Ready, Gaming Mode (OLED65C1PUB, 2021) - was $2,499.99 - now $1,796.99 - you save $703.00 (28%).

LG OLED C1 Series 55" Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, WiSA Ready, Gaming Mode (OLED55C1PUB, 2021) - was $1,499.99 - now $1,296.99 - you save $203.00 (14%).

LG OLED C1 Series 48" Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, WiSA Ready, Gaming Mode (OLED48C1PUB, 2021) - was $1,296.99 - now $1,096.99 - you save $200.00 (15%).