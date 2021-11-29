All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
LG OLED C1 series up to 28% off on Amazon for Black Friday deals

Amazing deals strike again on Amazon for its Black Friday sales as deals for LG's C1 OLED series go up, with up to 28% off.

Published Mon, Nov 29 2021 3:25 AM CST
Amazon's expansive Black Friday deals continue, now serving up LG's C1 OLED series of TVs for up to 28% off.

LG OLED C1 series up to 28% off on Amazon for Black Friday deals 01 | TweakTown.com

LG continues to be the only company manufacturing OLED panels, so if that's what you're after, you can't go wrong getting it from the source. For between 9% and 28% off, you can get 48", 55", 65", 77" and 83" options.

All of the TVs in this series come with Alexa and other AI assistant support built-in, 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, upscale content using the Alpha 9 Gen4 AI processor, and do much more.

With HDMI 2.1, gamers will be happy to know their next-generation consoles will be leveraged to their fullest extent by this TV. Gamers or not, the viewing experience owing to the infinite contrast ratio and brilliant color reproduction on display in an OLED TV should make anyone happy with one of these deals.

LG OLED C1 Series 83" Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, WiSA Ready, Gaming Mode (OLED83C1PUB, 2021) - was $5,496.99 - now $4,996.99 - you save $500.00 (9%).

LG OLED C1 Series 77" Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, WiSA Ready, Gaming Mode (OLED77C1PUB, 2021) - was $3,799.99 - now $2,896.99 - you save $903.00 (24%).

LG OLED C1 Series 65" Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, WiSA Ready, Gaming Mode (OLED65C1PUB, 2021) - was $2,499.99 - now $1,796.99 - you save $703.00 (28%).

LG OLED C1 Series 55" Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, WiSA Ready, Gaming Mode (OLED55C1PUB, 2021) - was $1,499.99 - now $1,296.99 - you save $203.00 (14%).

LG OLED C1 Series 48" Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, WiSA Ready, Gaming Mode (OLED48C1PUB, 2021) - was $1,296.99 - now $1,096.99 - you save $200.00 (15%).

LG NanoCell 80 Series 50' Alexa built-in 4K Smart TV 120Hz

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

