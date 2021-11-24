Huge range of Sony lenses discounted for Amazon's early Black Friday
Almost all of Sony's camera lenses are now discounted for Amazon's early Black Friday sales, with deals saving you up to 22% off.
Among all the new deals going online this week ahead of Black Friday, a massive range of Sony lenses have gone on sale with up to 22% off across Amazon.
Sony's range of lenses top out at $2,898 and scale down to $223, and with large or small form factor options, full-frame and telephotos options, wide angles or standard, and many aperture sizes and focal length to choose from, there's bound to be a lens to suit your needs.
Sony's FE range refers to full-frame options and is compatible with its line of full-frame sensor cameras, including A1, A7C, A9 II, A9, A7R IV, A7r III, A7S III, A7sII, A7III, and more.
Sony's E range is compatible with cameras using an APS-C sensor, including Sony's A6600, A6500, A6400, A6300, A6100, and others.
Both lens types use an E-mount and will fit on any camera designed for them; however, using a lens from the E range will use the APS-C crop factor on the full-frame sensor unless forced to do otherwise in software. Full frame FE lenses can be used on an APS-C sensor without issue.
Here are some of the best deals you can expect, more from the range are viewable on Amazon.
Sony - FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS Standard Zoom Lens (SEL24105G/2) - was $1,399.99 - now $1,098.00 - you save $301.99 (22%).
Sony SEL2470GM E-Mount Camera Lens: FE 24-70 mm F2.8 G Master Full Frame Standard Zoom Lens - was $2,292.72 - now $1,798.00 - you save $494.72 (22%).
Sony 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar T FE OSS Interchangeable Full Frame Zoom Lens - was $898.00 - now $698.00 - you save $200.00 (22%).
Sony SEL85F18 85mm F/1.8-22 Medium-Telephoto Fixed Prime Camera Lens, Black - was $599.99 - now $548.00 - you save $51.99 (9%).
Sony E-mount FE 24mm F1.4 GM Full Frame Wide-angle Prime Lens (SEL24F14GM), Black - was $1,398.00 - now $1,298.00 - you save $100.00 (7%).
Sony SEL35F18 35mm f/1.8 Prime Fixed Lens - was $473.00 - now $423.00 - you save $50.00 (11%).
Sony - E 10-18mm F4 OSS Wide-Angle Zoom Lens (SEL1018), Black - was $899.99 - now $798.00 - you save $101.99 (11%).