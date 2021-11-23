All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Once in 580-year astronomical event photographed from around the world

The longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years was spotted all around the world, and these are the incredible photos of the event.

Published Tue, Nov 23 2021 12:33 AM CST
On November 19 an astronomical event that hasn't happened in 580 years took place and skywatchers around the world stopped to bare-witness the Beaver Moon.

On Friday morning the Moon passed into Earth's shadow for about three and a half hours and during that time 95% of it was covered in shadow, resulting in an eerie red to emerge. This event was the longest partial lunar eclipse to occur in 580 years, and was seen from all around the world as images of the spectacle were shared online.

So, why did the Moon turn red? Simple answer is Earth's atmosphere. Since the Earth is positioned in between the Sun and the Moon, the mass of Earth blocks out majority of the Sun rays, but some of these rays went around Earth, passing through our planet's atmosphere and letting only longer wavelengths of light, such as red, through to hit the Moon. This process is why we see a reddish hue on the surface of the Moon. Below are some images of the partial lunar eclipse from different parts of the world.

Partial Lunar Eclipse Images

Once in 580-year astronomical event photographed from around the world 01 | TweakTown.com

China

Once in 580-year astronomical event photographed from around the world 02 | TweakTown.com

Colombia

Once in 580-year astronomical event photographed from around the world 03 | TweakTown.com

Wisconsin, United States

Once in 580-year astronomical event photographed from around the world 04 | TweakTown.com

Seoul, South Korea

Once in 580-year astronomical event photographed from around the world 05 | TweakTown.com

Virginia, United States

Once in 580-year astronomical event photographed from around the world 06 | TweakTown.com

Texas, United States

Once in 580-year astronomical event photographed from around the world 07 | TweakTown.com

Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan

Once in 580-year astronomical event photographed from around the world 08 | TweakTown.com

New Jersey, United States

Once in 580-year astronomical event photographed from around the world 09 | TweakTown.com

Virginia, United States

NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

