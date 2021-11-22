Call of Duty: Vanguard costs just $39 at Warmart in Black Friday sales

Warmart+ subscribers can get Call of Duty: Vanguard on the cheap during Black Friday sales, the cheapest price yet at $39.

Activision-Blizzard has finally unleashed Call of Duty: Vanguard which is taking the huge battle against EA DICE and its just-launched Battlefield 2042 -- with Vanguard now at the cheapest price I've seen: $39.

Call of Duty: Vanguard at $39 was available early for Walmart+ subscribers, but this afternoon the discounted Vanguard was open for everyone else. Walmart is running the $39 deal on Call of Duty: Vanguard through to November 29, unless they are sold out -- and at $39, that could very well happen at many Walmart stores across the US.

You can buy Call of Duty: Vanguard for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S at $39. This is quite the deal considering Vanguard costs $70 at retail cost, so this is close to half price. You can't get the PC version at this cost which sucks, but Call of Duty sales on the consoles are huge so this is a big deal for Walmart right now.