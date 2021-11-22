All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Amazon drops wild early Black Friday deals: Samsung TV's up to 35% off

Amazon has kicked off Black Friday deals with major price reductions on a select range of great Samsung TVs - up to 35% off.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Nov 22 2021 2:22 PM CST
It's that time of year again, Black Friday deals have already begun, and just like every year, Amazon is leading the charge with major price reductions on Samsung TVs.

Black Friday deals have expanded into what seems like a Black Friday week of sales, and to start things off, Amazon has slashed prices on select Samsung TVs. Discounts range from 10% to 35% across a variety of different TVs. If you were looking to purchase a new TV for a Christmas present, or just need a replacement, there are many sizes and price ranges on offer.

Looking at the Amazon listing for all of the currently discounted TVs, you will be able to see 75-inch, 70-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch, 43-inch, and more. Additionally, each of the TVs varies in pixel quality, which is reflected in the price tag to a degree. But, with a large selection, there is plenty of options to choose from as prices range from $497.99 to $1,997.99.

Hot Deals

SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV - was $1,099.99 - now $497.99 - you save $102.00 (17%)

SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV - was $699.99 - now $627.99 - you save $72.00 (10%)

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV - was $849.99 - now $697.99 - you save $152.00 (18%)

SAMSUNG 60-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV - was $897.99 - now $797.99 - you save $100.00 (11%)

SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV - was $1,099.99 - now $847.99 - you save $252.00 (23%)

SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV - was $599.99 - now $497.99 - you save $102.00 (17%)

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series - 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV - was $1,099.99 - now $847.99 - you save $252.00 (23%)

SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED Q80A Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array Quantum HDR 12x Smart TV - was $1,199.99 - now $897.99 - you save $302.00 (25%)

SAMSUNG 70-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV - was $1,349.99 - now $997.99 - you save $352.00 (26%)

SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV - was $1,499.99 - now $1,097.99 - you save $402.00 (27%)

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series - 4K UHD Quantum HDR 24x Smart TV - was $1,599.99 - now $1,097.99 - you save $502.00 (31%)

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series - 4K UHD Quantum HDR 32x Smart TV - was $1,799.99 - now $1,297.99 - you save $502.00 (28%)

SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series - 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV - was $2,299.99 - now $1,497.99 - you save $802.00 (35%)

SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV - was $2,799.99 - now $1,797.99 - you save $1,002.00 (36%)

SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series - 4K UHD Quantum HDR 24x Smart TV - was $2,999.99 - now $1,997.99 - you save $1,002.00 (33%)

SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series

NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017

