All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk reveals when the biggest rocket ever will do its test launch

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced when we can expect his company to perform the test launch for the biggest rocket ever.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Nov 19 2021 3:04 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We caught wind that Elon Musk isscheduled to give an interview at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and during it, the SpaceX CEO gave an update on Starship.

Starship is SpaceX's next-generation launch vehicle that is designed to be able to launch a large amount of mass anywhere in the solar system while also taking into account key features such as re-usability, rapid use. Musk gives a brief overview of all of Starships features and goes on to mention that SpaceX is currently preparing for the rocket's first orbital test.

Musk says that the upcoming orbital test has significant risks, saying, "There's a lot of risk associated with this first launch. So, I would not say that it is likely to be successful, but we'll make a lot of progress." However, the SpaceX CEO says that in theory, the designs should work, all of the calculations have been done, and they have "closed" for having a "fully reusable hundred ton to low Earth orbit capability". Musk says that SpaceX is hoping to conduct the first orbital flight for Starship in January, which coincides with the completion of the FAA environmental assessment of the Starbase launch site. He also mentions, "It's the biggest rocket ever, ever designed."

If you are interested in learning more about the updates from Starship, check out the above video and skip to 2:55, where Musk begins talking.

Elon Musk reveals when the biggest rocket ever will do its test launch 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$80.95
$80.95$76.95$74.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/19/2021 at 2:57 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, tweaktown.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.