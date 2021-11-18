NVIDIA CEO: we aren't scared of AMD's next-gen MCM-based Aldebaran GPU

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says 'every year there's an NVIDIA killer' and that he isn't scared of AMD's upcoming MCM-based GPU.

NVIDIA is about to have more competition than it has ever had in the GPU space in the history of computing, with AMD launching the industry's first MCM-based (multi-chip module) GPU that will offer an astounding amount of performance.

But never fear... NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang isn't scared, he's prepared. Huang was interviewed by The Next Platform recently, with Timothy Prickett Morgan talking to Huang about a few different things but one of the main question was that AMD is "much more competitive" with its MCM-based "Aldebaran" GPU.

Morgan asked: "Obviously, AMD is much more competitive with its "Aldebaran" Instinct MI200 series GPU accelerators than it has ever been. It is really two GPUs, not one, and I reminded everyone that AMD had "pulled a K80" by putting two GPUs on one device, but nonetheless, this GPU has won two exascale-class systems and many more smaller systems. I realize that there will not be new GPU announcements from NVIDIA until next year, based on the cadence, but what is your response to this competition from AMD, and soon, to a lesser extent, from Intel in the GPU compute arena?"

Huang explained: "First of all, we have competition all the time. So it is not true that this is the first so-called NVIDIA killer that has come out. Every year there's an NVIDIA killer and people call it that".

Timothy Prickett Morgan also asked: "I mean in the upper echelon HPC and AI supercomputer space. For the past decade and a half, when it comes to GPU-accelerated supercomputers, you have been the whole game".

Huang replied: "Actually, I think this is the absolutely easiest space, and let me tell you why. The reason for that is because an HPL machine needs two things - just two things. HPC centers order everything years in advance, so they have no idea what performance will be for any given device, but here's the equation for you".

