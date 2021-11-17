Saints Row reboot delayed to August to make the game 'f*cking awesome'
Today Volition and Embracer Group have delayed the upcoming Saints Row game from February to August 2022. The game will now launch during the Q3 period on August 23, 2022, roughly six months after its planned release. The reason is add more polish to the game but no core gameplay mechanics will be adjusted or altered. This is the second time the game has been delayed.
"Saints Row will no longer release on the originally announced date of February 25, 2022, instead it will launch worldwide on August 23, 2022.
"Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released it on the original date, it wouldn't be up to the standards we've set ourselves and that you're expecting and deserve. The team just needs more time to do our vision justice. We're doing some fine tuning and there won't be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish."
Embracer had this to say about the delay in their earnings report:
"In order to put the product quality first and optimize the outcome for all parties - gamers, employees, shareholders - we have decided to postpone a number of releases from FY 21/22 to FY 22/23. This includes Saints Row and another unannounced but earlier expected AAA title in the fourth quarter."
Check below for more info on the game:
About the game:
Welcome to Santo Ileso, a vibrant fictional city in the heart of the American SouthWest. In a world rife with crime, where lawless factions fight for power, a group of young friends embark on their own criminal venture, as they rise to the top in their bid to become Self Made.
Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created; the unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger than life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top.
Key Features:
- Witness the Birth of The Saints - Play through an action blockbuster original story full of criminality, extraordinary scenes and signature surprises laced with humor.
- Discover the Weird, Wild, West -Dive in to Santo Ileso, the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever, spread across nine unique districts surrounded by the vast, majestic beauty of the Southwest Desert.
- Build Your Criminal Empire -Take over the city block by block, wage war against enemy factions and tighten your grip on the streets with ingenious criminal ventures.
- Fire Guns. LOTS of Guns - Shoot revolvers from the hip, fire and forget with a rocket launcher, or obliterate up close using melee heavyweights, complete with brutal takedowns. A vast variety of familiar and exotic weapons, all customizable, and all deadly fun.
- Take to the Streets and the Skies -Blast through urban and desert environments in any one of the cars, bikes, planes, helicopters, VTOLs, hoverbikes, hoverboards, go-karts or equip your wingsuit to swoop around.
- Unprecedented Customization - Create the Boss of your dreams, with the most extensive character customization suite ever seen in the series, then complete the look with incredible options for weapons and vehicles.
- Seamless Co-Op -Experience everything on offer with a friend at any time, via fully untethered drop-in / dropout co-op, skipping the need to take either of you out of the outlandish action. Play nice together, or play all new pranks on your team mate. After all, who's the Boss now.