All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Check out the new Matrix Resurrections poster, debuts December 22

Warner Bros. releases a new poster for The Matrix Resurrections: teasing Neo, Trinity, a younger Morpheus, and other characters.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 17 2021 9:11 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Matrix Resurrections is just over a month away from release, which means it's new movie poster time -- with Warner Bros. today unveiling a new poster for the movie. Check it out:

Check out the new Matrix Resurrections poster, debuts December 22 02 | TweakTown.com

The new poster doesn't tell us anything new at all, but we do see Neo using his hand to slow down to manipulate time in some way -- while also teasing Trinity, a younger Morpheus, and other characters that will be joining the fray in The Matrix Resurrections.

If you haven't watched the first teaser to The Matrix Resurrections then you can check that out here, but I would say a brand new explosive trailer will be released in the coming weeks that will hopefully really drive the hype for the movie through the roof.

The Matrix Resurrections debuts on December 22, 2021 in both theaters and HBO Max.

Buy at Amazon

The Matrix Trilogy (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$47.99
$47.99$48.99$49.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/17/2021 at 1:36 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.