Check out the new Matrix Resurrections poster, debuts December 22
Warner Bros. releases a new poster for The Matrix Resurrections: teasing Neo, Trinity, a younger Morpheus, and other characters.
The Matrix Resurrections is just over a month away from release, which means it's new movie poster time -- with Warner Bros. today unveiling a new poster for the movie. Check it out:
The new poster doesn't tell us anything new at all, but we do see Neo using his hand to slow down to manipulate time in some way -- while also teasing Trinity, a younger Morpheus, and other characters that will be joining the fray in The Matrix Resurrections.
If you haven't watched the first teaser to The Matrix Resurrections then you can check that out here, but I would say a brand new explosive trailer will be released in the coming weeks that will hopefully really drive the hype for the movie through the roof.
The Matrix Resurrections debuts on December 22, 2021 in both theaters and HBO Max.