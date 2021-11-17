All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Secretlab TITAN XXS: a gaming chair for kids, and even your pets

What started off as an April Fools Day joke has turned into reality: Secretlab unveils the new TITAN XXS, small for kids and pets.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 17 2021 6:34 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

In what started out as an April Fools Day joke has turned into a reality, with gaming chair leader Secretlab unveiling their new teeny-tiny TITAN XXS. Yes, they really made the gaming chair for kids and pets, and are now selling it.

Secretlab TITAN XXS: a gaming chair for kids, and even your pets 01 | TweakTown.com

The new Secretlab TITAN XXS was created with the same industry-leading quality and materials as the higher-end TITAN 2022 range, with height-adjustable armrests, child-locking casters, and more. The TITAN XXS supports up to 70kg (154lbs or so) and will only be made in "limited quantities".

Secretlab's new TITAN XXS is made in a 1:2 scale so they look really awesome next to the proper TITAN gaming chair, with the company making them available in the black hybrid leatherette version for $299, while the Plush Pink or Frost Blue will cost $319. Secretlab explains its new TITAN XXS: "Meet the smallest member of the Secretlab family. The Secretlab TITAN Extra Extra Small (XXS) is a 1:2 collectible designed for true fans - the ones who demand world-class seating as a cornerstone of their living space".

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 2TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-RKT4P-2TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.99
$299.99$357.99$359.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/17/2021 at 1:10 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:secretlabchairs.com.au

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.