All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA's spatial upscaler goes open source, will better fight AMD FSR

NVIDIA's Image Scaling is now open source, making it easier for developers to use and in the end -- better for us, the gamers.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 17 2021 7:43 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA is making some big shifts in the image upscaling world this week with the introduction of both DLSS 2.3 and ICAT, as well as the announcement of making its Image Scaling technology open-source.

NVIDIA's spatial upscaler goes open source, will better fight AMD FSR 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

NVIDIA has had Image Scaling inside of its drivers for many years now, but the move into open source means it's easier for developers to use and will act separate to DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling). Where DLSS requires a specific NVIDIA GPU, NVIDIA Image Scaling will work with all games and virtually on GPUs.

With the new GeForce Game Ready 496.76 WHQL drivers you'll have access to the NVIDIA Image Scaling feature through the NVIDIA Control Panel, or through GeForce Experience. You can tweak per-game sharpening from within NVIDIA's in-game overlay, too.

NVIDIA's spatial upscaler goes open source, will better fight AMD FSR 02 | TweakTown.com

NVIDIA explains: "The latest Game Ready Driver releasing on November 16th provides an update to our existing NVIDIA Image Scaling feature that boosts performance on ALL games and GeForce GPUs through a best-in-class spatial scaling and sharpening algorithm. NVIDIA Image Scaling is accessible both from the NVIDIA Control Panel and GeForce Experience, and includes a per-game sharpening setting tunable from NVIDIA's in-game overlay".

"NVIDIA is releasing the NVIDIA Image Scaling algorithm as an open source SDK that delivers best-in-class spatial scaling and sharpening and works cross-platform on all GPUs. The SDK will be publicly available on GitHub on November 16th for all developers to integrate into their games".

Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity OC LHR (ZT-A30800J-10PLHR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1739.99
$2074.98$1620.00$1498.65
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/17/2021 at 12:56 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.