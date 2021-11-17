NVIDIA's spatial upscaler goes open source, will better fight AMD FSR

NVIDIA's Image Scaling is now open source, making it easier for developers to use and in the end -- better for us, the gamers.

NVIDIA is making some big shifts in the image upscaling world this week with the introduction of both DLSS 2.3 and ICAT, as well as the announcement of making its Image Scaling technology open-source.

NVIDIA has had Image Scaling inside of its drivers for many years now, but the move into open source means it's easier for developers to use and will act separate to DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling). Where DLSS requires a specific NVIDIA GPU, NVIDIA Image Scaling will work with all games and virtually on GPUs.

With the new GeForce Game Ready 496.76 WHQL drivers you'll have access to the NVIDIA Image Scaling feature through the NVIDIA Control Panel, or through GeForce Experience. You can tweak per-game sharpening from within NVIDIA's in-game overlay, too.

NVIDIA explains: "The latest Game Ready Driver releasing on November 16th provides an update to our existing NVIDIA Image Scaling feature that boosts performance on ALL games and GeForce GPUs through a best-in-class spatial scaling and sharpening algorithm. NVIDIA Image Scaling is accessible both from the NVIDIA Control Panel and GeForce Experience, and includes a per-game sharpening setting tunable from NVIDIA's in-game overlay".

"NVIDIA is releasing the NVIDIA Image Scaling algorithm as an open source SDK that delivers best-in-class spatial scaling and sharpening and works cross-platform on all GPUs. The SDK will be publicly available on GitHub on November 16th for all developers to integrate into their games".