NASA confirms longest lunar eclipse in centuries will happen this week

NASA has confirmed via its website that you will be able to see the longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries this week.

NASA has confirmed an upcoming partial lunar eclipse that will take place on November 18 and 19.

According to a new report by Phys.org, NASA writes on its website that the Moon "will be so close to opposite the Sun on Nov 19 that it will pass through the southern part of the shadow of the Earth for a nearly total lunar eclipse." For those that don't know, a "total" lunar eclipse is different from a "partial" lunar eclipse. During a partial lunar eclipse, some of the Moon's surface is still visible, while in a total lunar eclipse, all of the Moon's visible surface moves into Earth's shadow.

NASA states that the eclipse will last for 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds, which will be the longest partial eclipse in centuries. Additionally, NASA explains that about 97% of the Moon will be covered in Earth's shadow and that it will appear a reddish-brown color that will be visible throughout many parts of the world. EarthSky writes that people in North America, eastern Australia, New Zealand, and Japan will be able to enjoy the partial eclipse.

