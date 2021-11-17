All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Starlink constellation grows as SpaceX launches 53 new satellites

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 53 new Starlink satellites has successfully launched, expanding the constellation yet again.

Published Wed, Nov 17 2021 7:04 AM CST
Fifty-three new Starlink satellites have been successfully launched using a Falcon 9 rocket, bringing the total number of Starlink satellites launched to 1844.

The Falcon 9 rocket was launched from Space Launch Complex 40 Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with lift-off at 7:19 a.m. EST (12:19 UTC) on November 13th, 2021. Due to poor weather conditions, the mission had been delayed from its initially scheduled departure the day prior.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket was core B1058, in use for the ninth time after a turnaround of 182 days from its previous flight. The core's first flight was on May 30th, 2020, almost a year and a half lifetime so far. It successfully landed on SpaceX's drone ship "Just Read the Instructions" after separating from the second stage 2.5 minutes into the flight.

Approximately 16 minutes after lift-off, the second stage deployed all 53 Starlink satellites, all of which are currently working. Group 4-1 is now the 31st successful Starlink mission, with two more missions, L29 and L30, also planned for November 2021.

NEWS SOURCES:spaceflightinsider.com, en.wikipedia.org, en.wikipedia.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

