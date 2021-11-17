Starlink constellation grows as SpaceX launches 53 new satellites

Fifty-three new Starlink satellites have been successfully launched using a Falcon 9 rocket, bringing the total number of Starlink satellites launched to 1844.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Falcon 9 rocket was launched from Space Launch Complex 40 Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with lift-off at 7:19 a.m. EST (12:19 UTC) on November 13th, 2021. Due to poor weather conditions, the mission had been delayed from its initially scheduled departure the day prior.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket was core B1058, in use for the ninth time after a turnaround of 182 days from its previous flight. The core's first flight was on May 30th, 2020, almost a year and a half lifetime so far. It successfully landed on SpaceX's drone ship "Just Read the Instructions" after separating from the second stage 2.5 minutes into the flight.

Approximately 16 minutes after lift-off, the second stage deployed all 53 Starlink satellites, all of which are currently working. Group 4-1 is now the 31st successful Starlink mission, with two more missions, L29 and L30, also planned for November 2021.