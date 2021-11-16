All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA will spend nearly $100 billion on its moon program by 2025

A report by the NASA Office of Inspector General revealed the agency will spend nearly $100 billion on the Artemis program by 2025.

Published Tue, Nov 16 2021 2:32 AM CST
Getting humans off Earth is incredibly expensive, and to back that statement up, a new report from the NASA Office of Inspector General (OIG) has revealed how much the Artemis program will cost by 2025.

The new report from the NASA Office of Inspector General has revealed that the Artemis program is expected to cost NASA $93 billion by the year 2025. According to the report, the agency has several initiatives underway that will reduce the total cost of the program by 2025. However, the report also reads that looking ahead at spending without taking into account any of these cost-saving initiatives, NASA "will face significant challenges to sustaining its Artemis program in its current configuration."

According to the nonprofit Planetary Society, the Apollo moon program between 1960 and 1973 cost $28 billion, which would be about $280 billion today. The OIG report also states, "Moreover, while NASA has several initiatives underway aimed at increasing affordability, we project the current production cost of a single SLS/Orion system to be $4.1 billion per launch." If you are interested in reading more about this story or would like a more in-depth breakdown of the costs, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, oig.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

