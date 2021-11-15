All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Child genius starts college at 12-years-old, aims for at NASA at 16

A child genius prodigy is set to start at Arizona State University (ASU) at 12-years-old and aims to work at NASA by 16.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Nov 15 2021 3:32 AM CST   |   Updated Mon, Nov 15 2021 4:33 AM CST
There are very few children like Alena Wicker, who has been accepted into college at the age of 12 and is aiming to be working at NASA by 16.

Child genius starts college at 12-years-old, aims for at NASA at 16 10 | TweakTown.com

12-year-old Alena Wicker has been accepted to Arizona State University (ASU), and according to an interview with Phoenix TV station KPNX, Wicker has always dreamed of becoming an engineer, "I always dreamed of being an engineer because, throughout my life, I liked building." Wicker had a talent for numbers, science, and building at a young age, and according to her mother, Daphne McQuarter, "At 4 years old she said, 'I'm going to work at NASA and I'm going to go up there.' She would point to the stars."

Wicker will soon be attending Arizona State University and be double majoring in planetary science and chemistry. As Wicker makes her way through her courses, she will attempt to begin working at NASA as soon as she can. While she may not get accepted into NASA at the age of 16, as that is quite young, she certainly will be on the agency's radar when she becomes a little bit older. Wicker will definitely be going places.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

