Child genius starts college at 12-years-old, aims for at NASA at 16

There are very few children like Alena Wicker, who has been accepted into college at the age of 12 and is aiming to be working at NASA by 16.

12-year-old Alena Wicker has been accepted to Arizona State University (ASU), and according to an interview with Phoenix TV station KPNX, Wicker has always dreamed of becoming an engineer, "I always dreamed of being an engineer because, throughout my life, I liked building." Wicker had a talent for numbers, science, and building at a young age, and according to her mother, Daphne McQuarter, "At 4 years old she said, 'I'm going to work at NASA and I'm going to go up there.' She would point to the stars."

Wicker will soon be attending Arizona State University and be double majoring in planetary science and chemistry. As Wicker makes her way through her courses, she will attempt to begin working at NASA as soon as she can. While she may not get accepted into NASA at the age of 16, as that is quite young, she certainly will be on the agency's radar when she becomes a little bit older. Wicker will definitely be going places.

