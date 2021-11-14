iPhone 14 concept: second display, Air Charge tech, looks beautiful

Apple's next-generation iPhone 14 will arrive in 2022 with fresh rumors that it will be a "complete redesign", while a new concept of the iPhone 14 teases an alternate look at what Apple could do.

The new video was posted by ConceptsiPhone, showing a sleek new iPhone 14 with a dual-screen design which is giving me some serious HipTop vibes (man, I loved the HipTop). The second display slides out from beneath the main display, with a new A16 Bionic chip inside, Face ID and Touch ID technologies of course, and a new "Air Charge" technology for wirelessly charging your iPhone 14 from a distance... oh yeah.

I don't think Apple would do this style of radical redesign with a secondary, slide-out display but with their main competitor, Samsung, having multiple generations of awesome foldable smartphones... Apple needs to do something big with the iPhone 14.

