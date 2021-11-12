All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ZOTAC is giving away GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti Resident Evil GPUs

You can win one of the ZOTAC GAMING Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Limited Edition Graphics Card or Mini PC hardware.


Published Fri, Nov 12 2021 7:41 PM CST
ZOTAC is running a new campaign that starts today and runs through until December 17, 2021 where you can win a wicked ZOTAC GAMING Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Limited Edition Graphics Card or Mini PC hardware.

The new ZOTAC "Escape to Win" Mini Game isn't hard to enter, and you can win some pretty damn good prizes -- the grand prize of course, being huge. In what I think is the longest name ever given to a graphics card, you can win one of the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti AMP Extreme Holo Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Edition.

Not only can you win one of the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti AMP Extreme Holo Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Edition graphics cards, but there's also the ZOTAC ZBOX MAGNUS ONE Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Edition. This is a full Mini PC that crams a powerful Intel Core i7 processor and ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card into a Mini PC that is just 8.3 litres.

ZOTAC is giving away GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti Resident Evil GPUs 06 | TweakTown.com

HOW IT WORKS

Join the 'Escape to Win' Mini Game Challenge and solve some puzzles. The chance of getting into the ultimate lucky draw goes to the players who can crack the riddles and escape!

START PLAYING

  • STEP 1 Login with either your Facebook or Google account, answer a few questions, and get started.
  • STEP 2 Complete different puzzles within the limited time. Enter the giveaway for a chance to win by entering your details after the game.
  • STEP 3 The lucky winners will be announced on ZOTAC social media platforms on Dec 22th 2021. Be sure to like and follow us on social to be notified
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

