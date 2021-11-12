ZOTAC is giving away GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti Resident Evil GPUs

You can win one of the ZOTAC GAMING Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Limited Edition Graphics Card or Mini PC hardware.

ZOTAC is running a new campaign that starts today and runs through until December 17, 2021 where you can win a wicked ZOTAC GAMING Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Limited Edition Graphics Card or Mini PC hardware.

The new ZOTAC "Escape to Win" Mini Game isn't hard to enter, and you can win some pretty damn good prizes -- the grand prize of course, being huge. In what I think is the longest name ever given to a graphics card, you can win one of the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti AMP Extreme Holo Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Edition.

Not only can you win one of the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti AMP Extreme Holo Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Edition graphics cards, but there's also the ZOTAC ZBOX MAGNUS ONE Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Edition. This is a full Mini PC that crams a powerful Intel Core i7 processor and ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card into a Mini PC that is just 8.3 litres.

HOW IT WORKS

Join the 'Escape to Win' Mini Game Challenge and solve some puzzles. The chance of getting into the ultimate lucky draw goes to the players who can crack the riddles and escape!

