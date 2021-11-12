All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
400 people spot fireball streaking across the night sky over US states

Four hundred people from thirteen states have reported seeing a fireball streak across the night sky, some getting it on film.

Published Fri, Nov 12 2021 3:07 AM CST
Hundreds of people have spotted a fireball streaking across the night sky over several US states, and it wasn't the SpaceX Crew Dragon.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) has recorded the event as 2021-7540 and states that it received more than 400 reports from 13 states of the object erupting into flames before disappearing. The event was seen mostly over North Carolina, but it was also spotted in Washington DC, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

According to the report, the fireball became visible to onlookers at around 48 miles and moved northwest at a ridiculous speed of 33,000 miles per hour. The AMS reports that the fireball only lasted 3.5 seconds in Earth's atmosphere before it disintegrated, disappearing in front of onlookers. Additionally, the AMS writes that at its peak, the fireball was so bright it was equivalent to the moon, which suggests it may have weighed around 45 pounds and was around 10 inches in diameter.

If you are interested in reading more about this event, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, amsmeteors.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

