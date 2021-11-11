All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
How to watch the upcoming longest partial lunar eclipse of the century

NASA confirms there is an upcoming partial lunar eclipse that will take place overnight. The moon will enter Earth's shadow.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Nov 11 2021 4:06 AM CST
This month skywatchers will be able to enjoy a partial lunar eclipse that will be the longest of this century, according to CBS.

In a new video posted to the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory YouTube channel, the agency confirms that the partial lunar eclipse will take place overnight on November 18 and 19. The moon will slip into Earth's shadow for 3 hours and 28 minutes, and according to NASA, a large portion of the planet will be able to see it. Regions such as North and South America, Eastern Asia, Australia, and the Pacific region will be able to see the eclipse.

While partial solar eclipses may not be as spectacular as total solar eclipses, where the entire moon is engulfed in Earth's shadow, they occur more frequently, and according to NASA, "that just means more opportunities to witness little changes in our solar system that sometimes occur right before our eyes." Be sure to check your respective location and timezone for the best opportunity to see the partial lunar eclipse, and if you aren't able to see it yourself, you can always watch NASA's livestream that will cover almost 97% of the full moon's surface.

NEWS SOURCES:solarsystem.nasa.gov, cbsnews.com, livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

