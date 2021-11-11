All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Is NASA aware of any Earth-threatening asteroids?, NASA drops answer

A NASA expert took to the agency's YouTube channel with a video to answer, 'Is NASA aware of any Earth-threatening asteroids?'

Published Thu, Nov 11 2021 2:34 AM CST
NASA has taken to its YouTube channel to answer another popular question as part of its "We Asked a NASA Expert" series.

This week a NASA expert has answered the question "Is NASA aware of any Earth-threatening asteroids?", and taking center stage is NASA asteroid expert Davide Farnocchia who explains that NASA isn't aware of any Earth-threatening asteroids, but the agency is always searching. Farnocchia explains that for more than 20 years, NASA has funded programs that construct telescopes such as telescopes to observe the sky. Farnocchia adds that over the years, the observations have increased, and now the agency is watching the sky almost every single night.

Continuing on, the NASA asteroid expert explains that through these constant observations, the agency has been able to locate 95% of the asteroids that are greater than 3,280 feet and that could come close to the Earth. Additionally, more than a million asteroids have been discovered. Out of all the asteroids found, the scale that assesses the risk of each asteroid (0 - 10, zero being the lowest, ten being highest) has never categorized an asteroid above 0-level risk. With this information, NASA is able to say that for the next 100 years, there is a very low chance of an asteroid threat.

NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

