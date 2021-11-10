All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TSMC sets aside $9 billion for new chip plants, revenues drop by 12%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) will spend $9 billion on new chip plants, revenue drops a little.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 10 2021 8:10 PM CST
TSMC has approved a further $9 billion in capital expenditure that will be spent towards building the very best chip manufacturing plants in the world -- a continuation of what TSMC already does -- and will expand into the US and Japan, expanding out from Taiwan.

At least a portion of the $9 billion investment will go into the new chip plants overseas, with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) pushing down into the Ant-Man-style world of 3nm. TSMC will have its 3nm chips ready for a trial production run in 2H 2022.

TSMC is on the 5nm node right now, which we're seeing made into Apple's new MacBook Pro laptops with the super-impressive M1 Max and M1 Pro SoCs. TSMC is hard at work on continuing the work on 5nm which includes the newer N4P node, which is the "third refinement of the 5nm process family" and has up to 22% more power efficiency, and up to 11% performance improvements over the first-gen N5 node.

TSMC explains: "Approved capital appropriations of approximately US$9,036.44 million (approximately NT$239,464.84 million) for purposes including: 1) Installation and upgrade of advanced technology capacity; 2) Installation of mature and specialty technology capacity; 3) Installation of advanced packaging capacity; 4) Fab construction, installation of fab facility systems, and capitalized leased assets; 5) First quarter 2022 R&D capital investments and sustaining capital expenditures".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

