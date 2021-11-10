All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
KLEVV unveils DDR5 CRAS XR RGB RAM, up to DDR5-6400 speeds

KLEVV's new DDR5 standard and signature DDR5 RAM -- ready for regular users, overclockers, and gamers who want an upgrade.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 10 2021 8:28 PM CST
KLEVV has just unveiled its new DDR5 overclocking/gaming RAM, which has a beautiful design and will arrive in speeds of up to DDR5-6400 for your new Intel Alder Lake-based gaming PC.

KLEVV unveils DDR5 CRAS XR RGB RAM, up to DDR5-6400 speeds 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The higher-end overclocking and gaming RAM from KLEVV will arrive in other speeds between DDR5-4800 through to DDR5-6400, where I'm sure there'll also be plenty of room for some manual overclocking. KLEVV explains in its press release for its new DDR5 overclocking/gaming RAM: "DDR5 is the latest memory standard soon to be adopted by the PC ecosystem. Its key upgrades are larger capacities and considerably faster speeds compared to previous generation DDR technologies".

"The new standard incorporates Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) and On-Die Error Correcting Code (ODECC) technology on the DIMM for the first time, allowing KLEVV to tailor its memory designs for improved power efficiency, stability, and better overclocking effectiveness".

KLEVV unveils DDR5 CRAS XR RGB RAM, up to DDR5-6400 speeds 01 | TweakTown.com

KLEVV's regular non-overclocking/gaming DDR5 RAM will be released in Q4 2021, while the DDR5 overclocking/gaming memory series will "be introduced in early 2022" which isn't too far away now. Intel has only just launched its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs along with the new flagship Z690 chipset, DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technologies are also both supported.

KLEVV unveils DDR5 CRAS XR RGB RAM, up to DDR5-6400 speeds 03 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

