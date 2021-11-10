All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

Here's how often people should be going to space with Virgin Galactic

Richard Branson's space company Virgin Galactic has announced how often it wants to be flying tourists to sub-orbital space.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Nov 10 2021 6:02 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Richard Branson's space company Virgin Galactic has announced its targets for how many tourists it wants to be taking to suborbital space per month.

Here's how often people should be going to space with Virgin Galactic 01 | TweakTown.com

In July, Virgin Galactic took Richard Branson and three others to suborbital space via the company's VSS Unity spaceplane. At the moment, the VSS Unity is the only spaceplane the company offers, but Virgin Galactic won't be stopping there as the company has plans for testing the VSS Imagine in early 2023. The VSS Unity will be flown once a month starting in 2023, and during the second half of 2023, the VSS Imagine will begin accepting travelers.

Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said that in 2023 Virgin Galactic plans on taking tourists to space three times per month. On Monday, the company announced it has already presold 700 tickets, and of those 700 tickets, one-hundred of them were at the new price point of $450,000. Virgin Galactic has delayed the launch of commercial flights until late 2022 as it announced it had to work on VMS Eve. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Graphic Vintage Cali Collection T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.97
$9.97$9.85$12.48
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/10/2021 at 5:57 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.