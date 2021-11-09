All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

'Cannibal' Sun blast hit Earth, ISS astronauts snap jaw-dropping image

The Sun unleashed a 'cannibal' blast that recently impacted Earth, and the astronauts aboard the ISS managed to snap a picture.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Nov 9 2021 5:04 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Sun has seen a lot more activity than what usually occurs recently as our solar star moves further into the most active part of its 11-year solar cycle.

Researchers are estimating that there will be a variation in the number of sunspots that appear on the surface of the Sun and that the activity will reach its peak sometime in 2025. As a result of the increase in solar activity, the Sun has been emitting flares and CMEs more often, some of which have impacted Earth directly, causing minor to moderate geomagnetic storms that create spectacular auroras in the night sky.

European Space Agency's astronaut Thomas Pesquet tweeted out an image of one of these auroras and said that the team was able to experience "the strongest auroras of the entire mission, over North America and Canada." The aurora that Pesquet witnesses was caused by a series of outbursts from the Sun that happened last week. The outbursts occurred in quick succession, with the second was traveling much faster than the first, resulting in the first being cannibalized and a larger cloud being created.

'Cannibal' Sun blast hit Earth, ISS astronauts snap jaw-dropping image 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

To learn more about how these auroras are created, check out some of the below links.

More Sun News:

Read more: Officials warn the Sun is waking up, here's what you can expect

Read more: Officials confirm blast from the Sun will hit Earth soon, date found

Read more: Three blasts from the Sun to hit Earth very soon, one is 'cannibal'

Read more: Multiple solar flares will hit Earth, officials confirm arrival times

Read more: Massive Sun solar flare hits Earth, causes crazy phenomenon in the sky

Read more: NASA confirms massive solar flare hits Earth, officials record impact

Buy at Amazon

Calhoun NASA I Need My Space Rocket Plush Throw 50' by 60' Blanket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$34.99
$34.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/9/2021 at 3:27 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.