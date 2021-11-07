All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EVGA loses truck full of GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, someone stole it

EVGA had a shipment of GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards stolen from a truck, between San Francisco and Southern California.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 7 2021 7:23 PM CST
EVGA has lost an entire truckload of GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, where a thief has stolen a truck carrying EVGA graphics cards being taken to its distribution center in California.

The truck was filled with EVGA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards including GeForce RTX 3060 through to the GeForce RTX 3090, with MSRPs of those cards ranging between $329 and $1960. We're talking about a gigantic amount of the most sought-after graphics cards -- an entire truckload of them -- out in the wild.

EVGA was quick to action, so if you purchase a stolen EVGA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card you will want to ask for proof of purchase and a receipt -- because if you purchase that card and register for warranty, it won't happen. EVGA will also then investigate that, and want to know how you came to own a stolen graphics card.

EVGA explains on their website:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on October 29, 2021, a shipment of EVGA GeForce RTX 30-Series Graphics Cards was stolen from a truck en route from San Francisco to our Southern California distribution center.

These graphics cards are in high demand and each has an estimated retail value starting at $329.99 up to $1959.99 MSRP.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that under state and Federal law:

  • It is a criminal and civil offense to "buy or receive" property that has been stolen. Cal. Penal Code section 496(a).
  • It is also a criminal and civil offense to "conceal, sell, withhold, or aid in concealing selling or withholding" any such property.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER notice that:

  • If you are able to successfully register your product and see it under My Products, then your product is NOT affected by this notice, you can also check the serial number at the EVGA Warranty Check page to see if it is affected.
  • EVGA will NOT REGISTER or HONOR ANY WARRANTY or UPGRADE claims on these products.

If you have or receive any information relating to these products, please share that with us at stopRTX30theft@evga.com.

We appreciate your attention to this issue.

Thank you,

EVGA Management

NEWS SOURCES:forums.evga.com, videocardz.com

