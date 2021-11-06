All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

AMD's next-gen MCM-based GPU, Instinct MI200 accelerator, teased again

AMD's next-gen CDNA2-based Instinct MI200 accelerator teased by CEO Dr. Lisa Su, full unveiling on November 8 at 11AM EST.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Nov 6 2021 7:41 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD CEO and President Dr. Lisa Su herself teased the next-gen AMD Instinct accelerator, as well as next-gen AMD EPYC CPUs that will be unveiled during their Accelerated Data Center Premiere on November 8 at 11AM ET.

In a new tweet, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said that she was "looking forward to showcasing" AMD's upcoming EPYC and Instinct accelerators and that the world should join her and AMD on November 8 at 11 AM ET for the big unveiling event. We should see the new AMD Instinct MI250X accelerator, which will be the world's first MCM-based (multi-chip module) GPU with up to 128GB of super-fast HBM2e memory.

AMD's purported Instinct MI250X accelerator will be the first MCM-based GPU, with the codename Aldebaran GPU featuring 2 x Compute Tiles with 110 Compute Units and 128GB of HBM2e memory that should spit out a considerable amount of memory bandwidth per second. We should see a gigantic 383 TFLOPs of FP16 compute performance, which blows away the Instinct MI100 with its 185 TFLOPs of compute performance.

AMD's next-gen MCM-based GPU, Instinct MI200 accelerator, teased again 05 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultimate

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1599.99
$1599.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/6/2021 at 7:41 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.