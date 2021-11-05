All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The Elder Scrolls Online gets NVIDIA DLSS, DLAA graphics tech upgrades

The Elder Scrolls Online's new v7.2.5 patch (Deadlands & Update 32) add support for NVIDIA DLSS and DLAA (yes, DLAA) technologies.

Published Fri, Nov 5 2021 2:04 AM CDT
The Elder Scrolls Online is the first game to support NVIDIA DLAA technology, but don't confuse DLAA with DLSS. DLAA = Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing, while DLSS = Deep Learning Super Sampling.

DLAA is now enabled in The Elder Scrolls Online with its new v7.2.5 update (Deadlands and Update 32) which adds both NVIDIA DLSS and DLAA support into the game. DLAA could very well be the best anti-aliasing technique yet, but we'll have to see it up and running in The Elder Scrolls Online, first.

The Elder Scrolls Online's new patch opens up the gates to the Deadlands: Gates of Oblivion DLC, which will drop gamers into the Dagon's plane of Oblivion. You'll also explore the mysterious city of Fargrave, while the storyline of Gates of Oblivion will come to an end in Deadlands.

ZenMax Online Studios explained: "The base game introduces some exciting new features including the new Armory system - which allows you to save out character builds - curated item set drops to help you complete your item set collections, new Mythic items, NVIDIA DLSS & DLAA Support, and more! [...] There are also a number of changes affecting combat and itemization including some adjustments to proc sets and critical hit damage, plus allowing sets to now grant hybrid stats".

FYI: The new Deadlands update for The Elder Scrolls Online is a 3.53GB download.

NEWS SOURCE:forums.elderscrollsonline.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

