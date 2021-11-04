All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

MSI teases 55-inch 4K 120Hz OLED monitor for console gaming is coming

MSI announces it has a 32-inch and 55-inch OLED 'big-screen gaming monitor' with high refresh rate and 4K resolution in 2022.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Nov 4 2021 10:48 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MSI has just announced a slew of new gaming monitors for both console and PC gamers, with not only the world's first 34-inch UltraWide Mini-LED gaming monitor but a huge new 55-inch 4K 120Hz OLED gaming monitor from MSI is on the way.

MSI teases 55-inch 4K 120Hz OLED monitor for console gaming is coming 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The company uploaded a new product launch video that teases what MSI has coming in 2022 when it comes to its family of products: next-gen Z690 motherboards ready for Intel's just-launched 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs, new AIO liquid coolers, gaming desktops, gaming monitors, and more.

MSI didn't detail but simply teased, it has a new 32-inch and 55-inch OLED gaming monitors (not TVs but "big-screen" gaming monitors) coming in 2022. The new MSI MEG 551U OLED looks absolutely gorgeous at the back -- where it counts when it comes to visual aesthetic -- where it looks exactly as I expected from MSI. I love the design style from the back, and the feet, too.

I'm hoping we'll see some RGB lighting on the back, where it would be nice to have an addressable (MSI's own Mystic Light software) RGB light strip on the back. This is a huge 55-inch display that would be pressed up against a wall, so RGB lighting on the back would be mint -- lighting up the wall behind it.

We should expect it to have HDMI 2.1 connectivity that will offer 4K 120Hz on the big 32-inch and 55-inch OLED gaming monitors from MSI -- and let's hope -- a remote control for functionality. Controlling the monitor from your gaming chair or couch, from your PC or console.

MSI teases 55-inch 4K 120Hz OLED monitor for console gaming is coming 02 | TweakTown.com

MSI explained: "MSI released a new line-up for console gamers. MSI will release a new 32" and 55" OLED big-screen monitor supporting a high refresh rate and 4K resolution in 2022. Please keep following us and stay tuned for the latest updates".

We will see MSI's new 32-inch and 55-inch OLED gaming monitors from MSI in 2022 and I will definitely be requesting some review samples to run them through their paces.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 24GB GDRR6X (RTX 3090 Suprim X 24G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3500.00
$3500.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/4/2021 at 10:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.