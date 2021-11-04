MSI teases 55-inch 4K 120Hz OLED monitor for console gaming is coming

MSI has just announced a slew of new gaming monitors for both console and PC gamers, with not only the world's first 34-inch UltraWide Mini-LED gaming monitor but a huge new 55-inch 4K 120Hz OLED gaming monitor from MSI is on the way.

The company uploaded a new product launch video that teases what MSI has coming in 2022 when it comes to its family of products: next-gen Z690 motherboards ready for Intel's just-launched 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs, new AIO liquid coolers, gaming desktops, gaming monitors, and more.

MSI didn't detail but simply teased, it has a new 32-inch and 55-inch OLED gaming monitors (not TVs but "big-screen" gaming monitors) coming in 2022. The new MSI MEG 551U OLED looks absolutely gorgeous at the back -- where it counts when it comes to visual aesthetic -- where it looks exactly as I expected from MSI. I love the design style from the back, and the feet, too.

I'm hoping we'll see some RGB lighting on the back, where it would be nice to have an addressable (MSI's own Mystic Light software) RGB light strip on the back. This is a huge 55-inch display that would be pressed up against a wall, so RGB lighting on the back would be mint -- lighting up the wall behind it.

We should expect it to have HDMI 2.1 connectivity that will offer 4K 120Hz on the big 32-inch and 55-inch OLED gaming monitors from MSI -- and let's hope -- a remote control for functionality. Controlling the monitor from your gaming chair or couch, from your PC or console.

MSI explained: "MSI released a new line-up for console gamers. MSI will release a new 32" and 55" OLED big-screen monitor supporting a high refresh rate and 4K resolution in 2022. Please keep following us and stay tuned for the latest updates".

We will see MSI's new 32-inch and 55-inch OLED gaming monitors from MSI in 2022 and I will definitely be requesting some review samples to run them through their paces.