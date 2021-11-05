AMD intros new Radeon PRO V620: Navi 21 GPU, with 32GB of GDDR6 memory
AMD announces its new Radeon PRO V620 GPU: with 32GB of GDDR6 memory and RDNA 2 architecture and Infinity Cache technology.
AMD has just announced its new Radeon PRO V620 GPU which uses its new RDNA 2 architecture joined with a large 32GB of GDDR6 memory and will be destined for high-performance GPU acceleration for cloud workloads, immersive AAA gaming, huge 3D workloads and everything in between.
There's some impressive GPU-partitioning abilities, multi-stream hardware-accelerated encoders, and 32GB of GDDR6 gives the AMD Radeon PRO V620 GPU the ability to scale to multiple graphics users. This means that companies can save money on graphics acceleration for huge workloads.
Jeff Connell, corporate vice president, Visual and Cloud Gaming, AMD said: "AMD is bringing high-performance AAA gaming experience to the cloud with the introduction of the AMD Radeon PRO V620. We're seeing adoption of gaming in the cloud from customers around the world, taking advantage of the latest virtualization features delivering efficient and low latency content streaming to multiple simultaneous users. AMD Radeon PRO V620 is yet another proof point of AMD's excellence in gaming - from the PC to the console and now to the cloud".
The Navi 21 GPU is clocked at up to 2200MHz while the 32GB of GDDR6 memory is on a 256-bit memory bus that provides up to 512GB/sec of memory bandwidth. It slots into a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, measures in a dual-slot size, and has a 300W TBP.
The new AMD Radeon PRO V620 GPU has up to 20.2 TFLOPs of compute performance, from its 4608 Stream Processors and 72 Compute Units.
- Powerful Data Center GPU Solution - All new AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture, with 32GB GDDR6 memory and AMD Infinity Cache, as well as dedicated hardware ray tracing deliver remarkable performance for graphics-intensive workloads and games.
- Advanced Hardware-Based Security Features - SR-IOV-based GPU virtualization scales to multiple professional graphics users as well as advanced security capabilities, helping protect valuable user data from another user.
- Multi-Purpose Flexibility - Designed to support the latest AMD drivers and AMD ROCm™ software to facilitate a range of workloads: cloud gaming, DaaS, WaaS, and ML.
- Supported Modern Applications - Full support for DirectX® 12 Ultimate, DirectX®, OpenGL®, WebGL and OpenCL™ to accelerate cinematic games and feature-rich applications and websites.