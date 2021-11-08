Get the Cheapest Windows 10 for $7.29 from Keysfan's 11.11 Sales
Keysfan has some great deals on Windows 10 and Windows 11 and other software, with Windows 10 Pro coming in at just $7.29.
Keysfan.com is the online store for all the software and games you want to buy. Among its stock, you will find all of the latest products at the best prices in the market. Its competitive prices and helpful user support ensure that your shopping experience is the best possible one. At the same time, all of the products are genuine and valid, making the deals even more attractive.
Keysfan right now, Keysfan has launched the 11.11 Crazy Sales that is here to bring you discounts you cannot miss. Below, you will discover the best deals you can take advantage of!
Products with Special Prices
- Windows 10 Professional at $7.29 - Windows 10 has made a name for being a stable and dependable operating system. With Windows 10, you can be sure that your computer is safe and runs smoothly, while you will often receive new updates. Besides, it's indispensable for you to upgrade to Windows 11 for free.
- Windows 10 Pro Professional - 2 PCs at $11.39 - If you want to get Windows 10 for more than one computer, then this special offer is the best one for you. For just 11.11 euros, you can have this operating system running on two computers you own.
- Window 11 Professional CD-Key at $15.36 - The latest operating system has been here for 1 month. If you want higher productivity and better game experiences, you can get it directly and enjoy the amazing features right now.
- Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus at $37.91 - Microsoft Office 2021 is the latest version of the Office suite launched with Windows 11. It includes all of the programs that you know, while many new features and templates make formatting easier than ever before. The product you will receive is for both personal and commercial use.
Other Products with special prices
- Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus - 1PC - $30.86
- Microsoft Office 2016 Professional Plus - 1PC - $24.71
- Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus - 1PC (Phone) - $25.61
- Microsoft Office 2016 Professional Plus - 1PC (Phone) - $19.46
Additional Discounts
50% off on Windows Operating Systems: If you are looking for operating system solutions, then you can benefit from a 50% discount. For example, you can get new Windows 11 Home, Windows Server, and others. The only thing you need to do is type the discount code KFLE50.
- Windows 10 Home 32/64-bit CD-Key - $8.16
- Windows 10 Home 32/64-bit 2 PCs CD-Key - $13.57
- Windows 11 Home CD-Key - $16.91
- Windows 11 Professional CD-KEY (5 PCs) - $42.02
- Windows 11 Home CD-KEY (5 PC) - $40.94
- Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019 Key - 1 PC - $9.13
- Windows Server 2019 Standard - $16.06
- Windows Server 2022 Standard - $25.62
- Windows Server 2022 Datacenter - $27.16
62% off on Windows Operating Systems and Office Suite bundles: Another special discount that you can take advantage of is the one you will get by purchasing an operating system and Office suite bundle. Namely, you can get Windows 10 Professional and Office 2021 Professional for just 44€. To benefit from this 62% discount, type the discount code KFLE62.
- Windows 10 Pro + Office 2021 Pro Plus - Bundle - $45.57
- Windows 11 Pro + Office 2021 Pro Plus - Bundle - $52.97
- Windows 10 Professional + Office 2019 Pro Bundle - $34.92
- Windows 10 Home + Office 2019 Pro Bundle - $35.00
- Windows 10 Professional + Office 2016 Pro Bundle - $24.74
- Windows 10 Home + Office 2016 Pro Bundle - $25.01
- Windows 11 Professional + Office 2019 Pro Bundle - $40.11
- Windows 11 Professional + Office 2016 Pro Bundle - $33.10
62% off on the other Microsoft products: Moreover, on Keysfan, you will find multiple Microsoft products, like Microsoft Visio, Project. Right now, you can purchase all of them with a 55% discount. To get the offer, type the discount code KFLE62.
- Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus - 5 PCs - $77.90
- Project Professional 2019 for 1 User CD-Key - $22.15
- Visio Professional 2019 for 1 User CD-Key - $19.37
- Microsoft Office 365 Professional Plus Account - 1 Device 1 Year - $14.81
- Office 2019 Home and Business for Mac - $103.33
- Microsoft Office 2019 Home and Student - 1 User - $31.15
Don't miss the chance to get amazing software at the best prices on the market.
Keysfan.com brings you a safe and economical path to give your new PC builds genuine software and upgrade your PCs stuck on older, discontinued versions of Windows. Shopping at Keysfan.com is as easy as it gets! You can choose many payment methods like PayPal. Soon after ordering, you receive an email with your Product keys - without having to wait for days! In case you have any questions, their Customer Service will provide you with the fast and extensive support you need. just send them an email to the following address: Support@Keysfan.com
