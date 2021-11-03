GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280

We have team up with Allied Gaming to giveaway one of its gaming accessory packs - the perfect gift for the gamer in your life.

New Giveaway!

Global entry! We have teamed up with Allied Gaming to give away one of its awesome gaming accessory packs worth over $280 USD ($380 AUD) to one lucky winner.

Allied Gaming's accessory pack which we are giving away consists of the Allied Warhead 7.1 RGB gaming headset, Allied Firehawk RGB gaming mechanical keyboard, Allied Flashbang RGB gaming mouse, and Allied TacMat RGB gaming surface.

The total value of the package comes to $380 AUD (or around $280 USD). It ought to make the perfect gift for the gamer in your life, or heck, for yourself if it's time to upgrade your gaming gear to the next level.

How to Win

Disclaimer

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.