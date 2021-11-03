All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's new Radeon GPU drivers: ready for COD: Vanguard, Forza Horizon 5

AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 21.11.1 drivers: Call of Duty: Vanguard support, Forza Horizon 5 up to 23% more perf on 6800 XT.

Published Wed, Nov 3 2021 7:53 PM CDT
AMD has just released its new Radeon Adrenalin 21.11.1 drivers which have support for the just-to-be released Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Forza Horizon 5.

AMD's new Radeon GPU drivers: ready for COD: Vanguard, Forza Horizon 5 504 | TweakTown.com

The new Radeon Adrenalin 21.11.1 drivers provide up to 23% more performance in Forza Horizon 5 at 4K Extreme Settings on the Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card over the previous software driver version 21.10.2. There's some fixed issues with the display corruption on the Samsung Odyssey G9 C49G95T gaming monitor at 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz, now resolved.

Another issue with Call of Duty: Warzone with visual artifacts when moving the mouse cursor in the in-game menu, is now fixed in the new Radeon Adrenalin 21.11.1 drivers. You can download these new drivers for both Windows 10 and Windows 11, depending on which operating system you're using now that Microsoft's new OS is in the wild.

You can download the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 21.11.1 drivers here (456MB download).

These are the other known issues right now:

  • During Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy™ gameplay, some users may experience driver timeouts on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 5500 XT Graphics. A temporary workaround is to disable the Radeon™ Anti-Lag feature in Radeon™ Software.
  • Some users may experience elevated disk space consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder.
  • Visual artifacts may be observed while playing Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6800M Graphics.
  • While playing PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds™ with multiple displays connected in extended mode, Radeon™ Software may become unresponsive when the user is in the lobby and attempts to open Radeon Software on the secondary display via the context menu. A temporary workaround is to press the Alt + R keyboard shortcut if this happens.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

