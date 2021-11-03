AMD's new Radeon GPU drivers: ready for COD: Vanguard, Forza Horizon 5

AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 21.11.1 drivers: Call of Duty: Vanguard support, Forza Horizon 5 up to 23% more perf on 6800 XT.

AMD has just released its new Radeon Adrenalin 21.11.1 drivers which have support for the just-to-be released Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Forza Horizon 5.

The new Radeon Adrenalin 21.11.1 drivers provide up to 23% more performance in Forza Horizon 5 at 4K Extreme Settings on the Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card over the previous software driver version 21.10.2. There's some fixed issues with the display corruption on the Samsung Odyssey G9 C49G95T gaming monitor at 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz, now resolved.

Another issue with Call of Duty: Warzone with visual artifacts when moving the mouse cursor in the in-game menu, is now fixed in the new Radeon Adrenalin 21.11.1 drivers. You can download these new drivers for both Windows 10 and Windows 11, depending on which operating system you're using now that Microsoft's new OS is in the wild.

You can download the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 21.11.1 drivers here (456MB download).

These are the other known issues right now: