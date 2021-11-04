Netflix's free games are now live: Here's what you need to know

Netflix has released its first batch of free games for all current subscribers to play, includes five mobile games in total.

Netflix's expansion into video games starts today with five mobile games available free for all subscribers.

Netflix has kicked off its new gaming plans by releasing a handful of games on smartphones and tablets. The games are currently only available for free for Netflix subscribers on Androida, however they're not found in the Netflix app at the time of writing--users must download them individually from the Play Store.

Two of them are more immersive games set in the Stranger Things universe and the other three are casual mobile titles. This selection emphasizes Netflix's smaller-scale entry into gaming. The company eventually plans to ramp up its games selection to all devices including set-top boxes, web browsers, and consoles.

The five Netflix games include:

We downloaded Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game, a top-down point-and-click and an isometric action RPG. These games are now exclusive to Netflix subscribers. The game recognized I was already signed into the Netflix app on my phone and didn't require extra verification, which was nice, but it does make you select a profile.

Game saves are also tied to individual profiles, so it's possible for multiple users to have their own different saves and progression.

And the games are only available for adults. They can't be played on kid profiles.

Overall it's still very early days for Netflix's gaming ambitions but it's off to a decent start. These games are good pocket-sized time wasters that can spice up any long boring commute and there's no extra fees or hardware to buy.