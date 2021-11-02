All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hubble Space Telescope enters safe mode, NASA is investigating why

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope recently entered safe mode following an error code, suspending all science operations for a while.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Nov 2 2021 4:02 AM CDT
Close to the end of last month, the Hubble Space Telescope experienced an error code that automatically puts all of its instruments into safe mode.

NASA first detected the error code when Hubble science instruments issued it at 1:46 a.m EDT on October 23. According to the space agency, the error code indicates "the loss of a specific synchronization message. This message provides timing information the instruments use to respond to data requests and commands correctly."

The following morning the instruments were reset, and science operations were resumed, but then on October 25, more error codes were issued that indicated "losses of synchronization messages. As a result, the science instruments autonomously entered safe mode states as programmed." NASA states on its blog that team members are currently evaluating data and system diagrams to discover the cause of the error codes and the apparent synchronization issue.

Other than the instruments in safe mode, the rest of the space telescope is operating as expected. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

