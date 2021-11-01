All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA confirms massive solar flare will hit Earth, arrival time found

Battlefront II actor may star in Uncharted dev's new Marvel game

Janina Gavankar will star in the new Marvel game from Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig, and it could be a Daredevil project.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Nov 1 2021 10:39 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Janina Gavankar is part of the new AAA action-adventure Marvel game from Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig.

Skydance New Media, a game development branch led by Naughty Dog and Visceral Games alum Amy Hennig, is making a new Marvel game. The project is described as a "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game" with an all-original storyline.

Now we know the game's first principal actor. Janina Gavankar, who portrayed Battlefront II's Iden Versio, is part of the new game and is likely a star. Thanks to job listings we also know the game is a singleplayer title.

In a diversity panel from TheGrill 2021, Gavankar said she is proud of this project (among others):

"The stuff I'm most proud of you'll see and play in the next 2-5 years but I've been doing a lot of work in consultation at some major studios and some indie studios in the last few years and the work they're doing is so beautiful and it's not just because of who the cast is, and whore they're choosing to be in these games. The change is here," Gavankar said.

So what exactly is the new game?

No one knows for sure, but Forbes' Paul Tassi guesses that Gavankar could play Elektra in a new Daredevil game. This is based on an old 4Chan leak that claims Marvel was making a new Wolverine and Daredevil game. Insomniac recently announced Wolverine for 2022, and Skydance's game could be the aforementioned Daredevil project.

Battlefront II actor may star in Uncharted dev's new Marvel game 88 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Star Wars Battlefront II - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$20.99
$20.99$20.99$20.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/1/2021 at 10:00 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, forbes.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.