UN says 2% of Elon Musk's wealth could solve world hunger, Musk trolls

We all know SpaceX and Tesla Motors founder and CEO Elon Musk is a troll at heart, and if he wasn't busy -- hell, he is busy with running those companies -- and yet he continues to troll away.

His latest time in the headlines today is after the director of the United Nations' food scarcity organization, the UN World Food Program (WFP), said that 2% of Elon Musk's wealth could solve world hunger. Musk replied: "If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent".

In 2020, the UN WFP raised $8.4 billion and yet couldn't solve world hunger... and now Musk has called them out very boldly here, and now the WFP needs to reply on how exactly it would solve world hunger for $6 billion. Hell, if they can reply, Musk will sell Tesla stock right now and pay for it.

Man, I love the internet.