NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 costs up to $4655 in EU, RX 6900 XT over $2400
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 = up to $4655 in Europe, while the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT costs up to $2413... GPU pricing is crazy.
GPU prices are totally out of control right now, but in Europe the pricing really is something else: AMD and NVIDIA graphics card pricing is insane.
AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs are up to 101% over their MSRP, while NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs are up to 88% over MSRP. This is just crazy, paying double or more for a graphics card. Right now, the lower-end Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards are more expensive than what the Radeon RX 6900 XT should cost.
Over just the course of October 10 to October 29, AMD Radeon GPU pricing jumped up by 18% while AMD Radeon GPU pricing jumped up by 16%. GPU pricing isn't slowing down, but rather it is increasing. There's more people who want cards, and less cards available... you can do the rest.
Now just remember, we're looking at this data secured from some of the biggest retailers across Germany and Austria. GPU pricing can change between retailers, so it's not like this is every single retailer, across the entire of Europe. But, it's not far from it.
