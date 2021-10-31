All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: NASA confirms massive solar flare will hit Earth, arrival time found

Japanese hoverbike: 40 minutes fly time on single charge, costs $680K

ALI Technologies has pre-orders for its hoverbike at $684,000 -- arrives in 2022, with 40 minutes flight time on a single charge.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Oct 31 2021 9:25 PM CDT
You knew this day was coming, and it probably costs a little less than you thought -- or maybe a little more -- but you can now order a hoverbike for $680,000 from a company called ALI Technologies.

A.L.I. Technologies has opened up pre-orders for its new "XTurismo Limited Edition" hoverbike, with a conventional engine, with 4 x battery-powered motors that provide up to 40 minutes of flight time at up to 62 mph (100 kph). It has a motorcycle-style design that is placed on propellers, with a red-and-black style that looks slick.

ALI has considerable backers in Mitsubishi Electric and Kyocera, where it debuted its hoverbike hovering a few feet off the ground at a race track near Mount Fuji recently. ALI CEO Daisuke Katano told Reuters: "Until now the choice has been to move on the ground or at scale in the sky. We hope to offer a new method of movement". Katano added that the hoverbike use would be limited at first, not flying on the roads of Japan, but more so by rescue teams to access difficult-to-reach locations.

Japanese hoverbike: 40 minutes fly time on single charge, costs 0K 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
Japanese hoverbike: 40 minutes fly time on single charge, costs $680K 01 | TweakTown.comJapanese hoverbike: 40 minutes fly time on single charge, costs $680K 03 | TweakTown.com

We should see the XTurismo Limited Edition taking, well I guess, hovering into markets in 2022.

NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

