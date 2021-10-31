All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TeamGroup T-Force Cardea A440 Pro SSD: 7.4GB/sec reads, starts at $190

TeamGroup's fastest-ever T-Force Cardea A440 Pro SSD announced: up to 4TB capacities, up to 7.4GB/sec reads, starts from $190.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Oct 31 2021 11:25 PM CDT
TeamGroup has just announced its new T-Force Cardea A440 Pro SSD, which is a bit faster than the current T-Force Cardea A440 SSD.

TeamGroup T-Force Cardea A440 Pro SSD: 7.4GB/sec reads, starts at 0 06 | TweakTown.com
The new T-Force Cardea A440 Pro SSD packs read speeds of up to 7.4GB/sec (7400MB/sec) and write speeds of up to 7GB/sec (7000MB/sec) over its PCIe 4.0 x4 connection. TeamGroup has used an upgraded patented aluminum fin type heat sink, with improved airflow and ventilation.

TeamGroup says this improved heat sink is good for up to 48% cooler operation over other SSDs, and thanks to the improved thermals the speed drops you experience when the NAND flash on your SSD gets too hot shouldn't happen as much -- or much longer into the trashing of your TeamGroup T-Force Cardea A440 Pro SSD.

TeamGroup T-Force Cardea A440 Pro SSD: 7.4GB/sec reads, starts at $190 07 | TweakTown.com

TeamGroup has its new T-Force Cardea A440 Pro SSD available in a patented ultra-thin graphene heat sink, which uses graphene as the cooling medium -- surprise! -- with the ultra-thin design improving cooling efficacy by up to 9% and will work with various motherboards.

  • Graphene 1TB - $189.99
  • Graphene 2TB - $359.99
  • Graphene 4TB - $899.99
  • Aluminum 1TB - $209.99
  • Aluminum 2TB - $395.99
  • Aluminum 4TB - $989.99

The company has its new SSDs available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities with availability in mid-to-late November 2021.

TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan G 1TB SLC Cache 3D NAND TLC 2.5 Inch SATA III (T253TG001T3C301)

$77.99
$77.99$77.99$88.99
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

