TeamGroup T-Force Cardea A440 Pro SSD: 7.4GB/sec reads, starts at $190

TeamGroup's fastest-ever T-Force Cardea A440 Pro SSD announced: up to 4TB capacities, up to 7.4GB/sec reads, starts from $190.

TeamGroup has just announced its new T-Force Cardea A440 Pro SSD, which is a bit faster than the current T-Force Cardea A440 SSD.

The new T-Force Cardea A440 Pro SSD packs read speeds of up to 7.4GB/sec (7400MB/sec) and write speeds of up to 7GB/sec (7000MB/sec) over its PCIe 4.0 x4 connection. TeamGroup has used an upgraded patented aluminum fin type heat sink, with improved airflow and ventilation.

TeamGroup says this improved heat sink is good for up to 48% cooler operation over other SSDs, and thanks to the improved thermals the speed drops you experience when the NAND flash on your SSD gets too hot shouldn't happen as much -- or much longer into the trashing of your TeamGroup T-Force Cardea A440 Pro SSD.

TeamGroup has its new T-Force Cardea A440 Pro SSD available in a patented ultra-thin graphene heat sink, which uses graphene as the cooling medium -- surprise! -- with the ultra-thin design improving cooling efficacy by up to 9% and will work with various motherboards.

Graphene 1TB - $189.99

Graphene 2TB - $359.99

Graphene 4TB - $899.99

Aluminum 1TB - $209.99

Aluminum 2TB - $395.99

Aluminum 4TB - $989.99

The company has its new SSDs available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities with availability in mid-to-late November 2021.