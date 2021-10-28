All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Origins found for the detected radio signal that may have been aliens

A strange radio signal was detected late last year from Earth's closest neighboring star. The signal's origins have now been found.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Oct 28 2021 5:07 AM CDT
Late last year, researchers detected a strange radio signal coming from the direction of Earth's closest neighboring star, Proxima Centauri.

It was originally speculated that the signal's origins were coming from aliens on Proxima Centauri b, a potentially habitable exoplanet orbiting Proxima Centauri, but at the time, the signal had not undergone thorough analysis. Now, researchers have performed the analysis on the signal and discovered its true origins, which are quite underwhelming if you were hoping that it was aliens.

The signal was deemed a "signal of interest" and was also dubbed Breakthrough Listen Candidate 1 (BLC1). After conducting the analysis, the researchers concluded that the signal wasn't aliens attempting to communicate with Earth, but instead, it was two different Earth-bound transmitters mixing with each other. While the confirmation that the signal is "definitely not aliens", the researchers behind the analysis say that the detection of these signals represents that their instruments are working as intended, which is, at the very least, a reassurance.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:universetoday.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

