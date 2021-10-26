Xbox hits record Q1 with $3.593 billion in revenues

Xbox Q1 gaming revenues hit all-time historic high of $3.593 billion, driven by a massive 166% spike in hardware earnings.

Microsoft kicked off its Fiscal Year 2022 with a bang. Xbox earnings hit $3.593 billion, up 16% year-over-year and a new high for any Q1 period in the history of Microsoft gaming. Microsoft says this uptick in revenues was driven by a huge 166% jump in Xbox console sales primarily due to significant Xbox Series X/S demand. This Q1 performance follows another record year for Xbox with over $15.37 billion earned through FY21.

"Gaming revenue increased $501 million or 16% driven by growth in Xbox hardware," Microsoft writes in an SEC filing.

"Xbox hardware revenue increased 166% driven by higher volume and price of consoles sold due to continued demand for Xbox Series X|S, on a low prior year comparable impacted by a slowdown in volume of consoles sold ahead of Xbox Series X|S launches.

"Xbox content and services revenue increased 2% driven by growth in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and first-party titles, offset in part by a decline in third-party titles, on a strong prior year comparable that benefitted from stay-at-home scenarios."

Microsoft is also aggressively spending and investing in gaming.

Cost of revenue increased $2.6 billion (+24%) to $13.646 billion in Q1'22 "driven by growth in Microsoft Cloud and Gaming."

Research and development is also up by $673 million (+14%) to $5.599 billion because of gaming/cloud.

Microsoft is spending in multiple areas including cloud and services like Xbox Game Pass. It's also engineering the next generation of Xbox console hardware.