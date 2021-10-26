NVIDIA's new GeForce 469.49 released, optimized for slew of new games

NVIDIA's new GeForce 496.49 WHQL drivers: Game Ready for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Battlefield 2042, and more new games.

NVIDIA has released its new GeForce 496.49 WHQL drivers which are Game Ready for some of the very latest, and greatest games for the last few months of the year.

The new GeForce 496.49 WHQL drivers have Game Ready support for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Battlefield 2042 Early Access, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Chivalry 2, Forza Horizon 5, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Riders Republic.

NVIDIA is also adding in support for 6 new G-SYNC Compatible displays that provide VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support. These monitors include 2 from AOC 24G2W1G4 and AOC AG274QS3R1B+, 3 from ASUS in the XG27AQM, VG32AQ1LA, and XG249CM, and then 1 from MSI with the MPG321QRF-QD. All of these monitors now have VRR between 60-165Hz on the MSI, 48-270Hz depending on the ASUS model, and 48-170Hz depending on the AOC model.

You can download the new NVIDIA GeForce 496.49 WHQL drivers here (831MB download).

Age of Empires IV

Battlefield 2042 Early Access

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Chivalry 2

Forza Horizon 5

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Riders Republic

NVIDIA has also added more games to its GeForce Experience on-click optimal settings function, which lets you -- yes, one-clock optimize your games for a smoother, more optimized gaming experience. NVIDIA has over 1000 titles supported, with 6 more added: