All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA's new GeForce 469.49 released, optimized for slew of new games

NVIDIA's new GeForce 496.49 WHQL drivers: Game Ready for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Battlefield 2042, and more new games.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Oct 26 2021 7:37 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has released its new GeForce 496.49 WHQL drivers which are Game Ready for some of the very latest, and greatest games for the last few months of the year.

NVIDIA's new GeForce 469.49 released, optimized for slew of new games 513 | TweakTown.com

The new GeForce 496.49 WHQL drivers have Game Ready support for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Battlefield 2042 Early Access, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Chivalry 2, Forza Horizon 5, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Riders Republic.

NVIDIA is also adding in support for 6 new G-SYNC Compatible displays that provide VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support. These monitors include 2 from AOC 24G2W1G4 and AOC AG274QS3R1B+, 3 from ASUS in the XG27AQM, VG32AQ1LA, and XG249CM, and then 1 from MSI with the MPG321QRF-QD. All of these monitors now have VRR between 60-165Hz on the MSI, 48-270Hz depending on the ASUS model, and 48-170Hz depending on the AOC model.

You can download the new NVIDIA GeForce 496.49 WHQL drivers here (831MB download).

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Battlefield 2042 Early Access
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Chivalry 2
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2
  • Riders Republic

NVIDIA has also added more games to its GeForce Experience on-click optimal settings function, which lets you -- yes, one-clock optimize your games for a smoother, more optimized gaming experience. NVIDIA has over 1000 titles supported, with 6 more added:

  • Crysis 2 Remastered
  • Crysis 3 Remastered
  • Gas Station Simulator
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Qian Nv You Hun
  • Sword and Fairy 7
Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2318.00
$2328.94$2333.00$2489.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/26/2021 at 5:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.