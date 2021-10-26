Veteran Rainbow Six, Far Cry devs working on A Quiet Place horror game

A new singleplayer story-driven adventure game based on the A Quiet Place horror franchise is in development to release in 2022.

A new horror game based on A Quiet Place is in the works from veteran Far Cry and Rainbow Six developers.

Today Paramount announced a new singleplayer game based on the terrifying A Quiet Place franchise is in development. There are three teams involved: the Montreal-based studio iLLOGIKA, who is made up of old-school devs from Behavior Interactive, Ubisoft, and Eidos-Montreal, will handle principle development. Austin, Texas-based studio Ep1tome will also help development. Saber Interactive (World War Z, The Witcher Wild Hunt Switch and PS5/Xbox Series X) will publish the game.

A Quiet Place horror game details:

Single-player adventure game

Story-driven

Has tension of the films

Unique vision of hope and horror

Original story

Coming in 2022

The game will "deliver an original story and gameplay that captures the compelling suspense, emotion and drama for which the series is famous," a press release says.

