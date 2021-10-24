GIGABYTE's next-gen AORUS DDR5-5200 kit teased, ready for Alder Lake

We can almost smell the Alder Lake CPU, next-gen PCIe 5.0 and next-gen DDR5 silicon from here... with GIGABYTE preparing some new AORUS DDR5 gaming RAM.

The new AORUS DDR5-5200 non-RGB memory kit has been spotted, with our friends at VideoCardz doing their leaking thing and showing us the new AORUS DDR5-5200 non-RGB RAM. The kit we have here today is the overclocked DDR5-5200 kit, with 32GB on offer with dual 16GB DDR5-5200 sticks.

AORUS will have support for Intel XMP 3.0 profile which will roll out on Intel's next-gen Z690 chipset, and the various Z690 motherboards. I'm sure GIGABYTE is wanting you to buy their new AORUS Z690 EXTREME motherboard for their new AORUS DDR5-5200 RAM, with the new AORUS Z690 EXTREME motherboard featuring an interesting little cover for the DDR5 RAM.

We should expect to see GIGABYTE reveal AORUS DDR5 gaming RAM with RGB lighting in the future, but this first 32GB kit of DDR5-5200 is without RGB lighting. We don't know what the timing are at this point either.