GIGABYTE's next-gen AORUS DDR5-5200 kit teased, ready for Alder Lake

GIGABYTE prepares for Intel's 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs with its new in-house AORUS DDR5-5200 memory kit, without RGB.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Oct 24 2021 7:44 PM CDT
We can almost smell the Alder Lake CPU, next-gen PCIe 5.0 and next-gen DDR5 silicon from here... with GIGABYTE preparing some new AORUS DDR5 gaming RAM.

GIGABYTE's next-gen AORUS DDR5-5200 kit teased, ready for Alder Lake 02 | TweakTown.com

The new AORUS DDR5-5200 non-RGB memory kit has been spotted, with our friends at VideoCardz doing their leaking thing and showing us the new AORUS DDR5-5200 non-RGB RAM. The kit we have here today is the overclocked DDR5-5200 kit, with 32GB on offer with dual 16GB DDR5-5200 sticks.

AORUS will have support for Intel XMP 3.0 profile which will roll out on Intel's next-gen Z690 chipset, and the various Z690 motherboards. I'm sure GIGABYTE is wanting you to buy their new AORUS Z690 EXTREME motherboard for their new AORUS DDR5-5200 RAM, with the new AORUS Z690 EXTREME motherboard featuring an interesting little cover for the DDR5 RAM.

We should expect to see GIGABYTE reveal AORUS DDR5 gaming RAM with RGB lighting in the future, but this first 32GB kit of DDR5-5200 is without RGB lighting. We don't know what the timing are at this point either.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

