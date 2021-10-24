GIGABYTE's next-gen AORUS DDR5-5200 kit teased, ready for Alder Lake
GIGABYTE prepares for Intel's 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs with its new in-house AORUS DDR5-5200 memory kit, without RGB.
We can almost smell the Alder Lake CPU, next-gen PCIe 5.0 and next-gen DDR5 silicon from here... with GIGABYTE preparing some new AORUS DDR5 gaming RAM.
The new AORUS DDR5-5200 non-RGB memory kit has been spotted, with our friends at VideoCardz doing their leaking thing and showing us the new AORUS DDR5-5200 non-RGB RAM. The kit we have here today is the overclocked DDR5-5200 kit, with 32GB on offer with dual 16GB DDR5-5200 sticks.
AORUS will have support for Intel XMP 3.0 profile which will roll out on Intel's next-gen Z690 chipset, and the various Z690 motherboards. I'm sure GIGABYTE is wanting you to buy their new AORUS Z690 EXTREME motherboard for their new AORUS DDR5-5200 RAM, with the new AORUS Z690 EXTREME motherboard featuring an interesting little cover for the DDR5 RAM.
- Read more: DDR5 will cost 60% more than DDR4, huge 2-year wait for cheap DDR5 RAM
- Read more: G.SKILL rocks out with world's fastest DDR5-6600 RAM, Alder Lake ready
- Read more: TEAMGROUP unveil T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 RAM, up to 32GB DDR5-5200 speeds
- Read more: G.SKILL preps Trident Z DDR5 gaming + OC memory, coming soon
- Read more: PNY announces its new XLR8 Gaming DDR5-4800 RAM, ready for Q4 2021
We should expect to see GIGABYTE reveal AORUS DDR5 gaming RAM with RGB lighting in the future, but this first 32GB kit of DDR5-5200 is without RGB lighting. We don't know what the timing are at this point either.
- Read more: ADATA unveils next-gen DDR5 coming, will offer 64GB kits of DDR5 RAM
- Read more: ZADAK unveils SPARK DDR5 RAM: 16GB and 32GB kits at up to DDR5-7200
- Read more: GeIL announces next-gen Polaris DDR5 RGB high-performance gaming RAM
- Read more: Corsair is preparing for DDR5: the next generation of memory on the PC
- Read more: Kingston preps DDR5 memory with OC support, ships in Q3 2021
- Read more: GALAX is working on next-gen HOF-branded overclocking-ready DDR5 RAM
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: NVIDIA's flagship CMP crypto mining GPU now available, costs $4695
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Spec Ops: The Line writer is story lead on new Wolverine PS5 game