Corsair unveils new CPU water blocks, ready for Intel Alder Lake CPUs

Corsair's new Hydro X Series XC5 RGB PRO and XC7 RGB PRO are available now, ready for LGA1700 and Intel Alder Lake CPUs.

Published Thu, Oct 21 2021 10:35 PM CDT
Corsair will be rubbing its hands with glee at the amount of new products it will be unleashing in the coming months and years ready for Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs.

The company has just introduced its new PRO generation of performance custom cooling CPU water blocks in its Hydro X Series, with the introduction of the new XC5 RGB PRO and XC7 RGB PRO. These new CPU water blocks are ready for the new Intel LGA 1700 socket, and have 110 high-efficiency micro-cooling fings with an innovative quad-split flow design.

Corsair is using new precision-matched copper cold plates and a quad-split flow design with multiple inlet channels, which allow the new Hydro X Series XC5 RGB PRO and XC7 RGB PRO reach new levels of cooling performance. Corsair says the new CPU water blocks are up to 4C lower than the previous-gen water block.

It wouldn't be a new CPU water block if it wasn't for some RGB lighting, with Corsair using 16 RGB LEDs customizable through 8 lighting zones with Corsair using a solid top that gives a refined, minimalist design. You can of course tweak the RGB lighting through Corsair's own iCUE software, and synchronized across all Corsair iCUE devices.

Corsair's higher-end XC7 RGB PRO is a little flashier, with nickel-plated cold plates and a transparent flow chamber that will really let you show off your new Intel Core i9-12900K processor cooled beautifully. We have the same 16 RGB LEDs for lighting up your PC.

Corsair's new Hydro X Series XC5 RGB PRO and XC7 RGB PRO are not just compatible with Intel's new LGA 1700 socket, but also include brackets for Intel LGA 1200, and LGA 115x as well as AMD Socket AM4. They are available right now throughout the world.

