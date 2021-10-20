All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA astronauts aboard the ISS capture a 'breathtaking' image of Earth

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station has captured a 'breathtaking' image of one of the many beauties of Earth.

Published Wed, Oct 20 2021 2:32 AM CDT
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have an incredible vantage point to see Earth and some of its strange, yet beautiful phenomena.

The International Space Station (ISS) is orbiting Earth at an altitude of about 250 miles, and from that height astronauts aboard the floating laboratory are able to capture stunning images of Earth. NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough recently took to his personal Twitter account to post an image of a beautiful green aurora appearing in Earth's atmosphere. Here's what he said, "I caught this aurora just as orbital sunrise was beginning. Breathtaking!"

An aurora occurs when charged particles from the Sun collide with Earth's atmosphere. These charged particles are called solar wind and come from solar flares and coronal mass ejections. The interaction between the solar wind and Earth's magnetic field lines creates the beautiful auroras we see in the sky. The Sun is entering in a new solar cycle which means we can expect more solar activity such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections to take place.

NASA astronauts aboard the ISS capture a 'breathtaking' image of Earth 02 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

