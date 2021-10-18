Mel Gibson will lead John Wick TV series 'The Continential'

Mel Gibson will play Cormac in the John Wick prequel TV show, The Continental, which will cost $20 million per episode to make.

John Wick 4 was meant to be out by now but was delayed into 2022, and in the middle of all of the pandemic-delayed movies and TV shows we're now finding out Mel Gibson will start in the John Wick TV show "The Continental".

Gibson will play a character named Cormac, while The Continental is being made as a 3-part TV series on Starz and produced by Lionsgate Television. The Continental will be a prequel to the John Wick movies and will dive into the back story of the hotel at the heart of the John Wick movies: The Continental.

Winston runs The Continental and in the movies is played by Ian McShane, who plays the character beautifully -- and if you like him in John Wick, you'll love him in American Gods -- but there's no news on who will be playing the role of Winston in The Continental TV series.

Lionsgate boss Kevin Beggs explained to Deadline: "Just like the Marvel Universe and the DC Universe from a TV perspective are incredibly opportunities, and that is our superhero franchise in the family. What we're exploring in The Continental is the young Winston and how it came to be that he and his team of confederates found their way into this hotel which we have met for the first time in the movie franchise 40 years later".

The Continental will have a budget of $20 million per episode, with 3 episodes being made at 90 minutes each. This means we're going to get a TV show that goes for 4.5 hours, detailing the world of The Continental from the John Wick franchise. I can't wait!

There's still John Wick 4 in production as well, don't forget that -- and The Matrix Resurrections later this year, both starring Keanu Reeves.