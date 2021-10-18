McDonald's trials plant-based 'McPlant' burger in the US, starts Nov 3

McDonald's will roll out plant-based McPlant burger in 8 restaurants across the US starting November 3, patty made by Beyond Meat.

McDonald's is rolling out its new plant-based burger in 8 restaurants across the US starting on November 3, with the limited-time trial testing the taste buds of customers to see if it is a success or not.

The company is using a patty made using plant-based meat from Beyond Meat, which has been working with other companies on plant-based meat. But the deal between Beyond Meat and McDonald's is different because McDonald's co-developed the plant-based meat used in the McPlant with Beyond Meat, instead of Beyond Meat providing the plant-based meat to other fast-food chains.

McDonald's first announced its plant-based burger back in November 2020, where at the time McDonald's international president Ian Borden explained during an investor meeting: "In the future, McPlant could extend across a line of plant-based products including burgers, chicken-substitutes and breakfast sandwiches". McDonald's added that the McPlant burger "delivers our iconic taste in a sink-your-teeth-in (and wipe-your-mouth) kind of sandwich. It's made with a juicy, plant-based patty and served on a warm, sesame seed bun with all the classic toppings".

If you want to sink your teeth into the plant-based McPlant burger, well the company hasn't been super upfront about the exact McDonald's restaurants that would have the burger, but the company did say that the McPlant will be available in Irving and Carrollton, Texas, Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana and El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, California. McDonald's is also trialing the burger in other countries, including Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria and the UK.

