Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro: up to 21 hours battery, 120Hz display

Apple has just unveiled its next-gen MacBook Pro laptops with their spiffy new, and super-charged M1 Max and M1 Pro SoCs. Inside, the new MacBook Pro laptops are impressive pieces of kit -- but they wouldn't be an Apple product if they didn't look all spiffy on the outside, too.

The company is offering up two new models: the Apple MacBook Pro models for 2021 are coming in a 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch model, both with radically reduced bezels that are 60% thinner than previous-gen MBP laptops. Apple is using rounded edges on the new 2021 MacBook Pro, a new thermal design that keeps the fans turned off unless required -- silent operation.

Apple has totally removed the Touch Bar from these new MacBook Pro laptops, and in place of the Touch Bar we have some physical function keys. But that mundune stuff to the side, Apple is using an impressive new display here with ProMotion technology pushing up to 120Hz refresh on the beefy 3456 x 2224 resolution display.

Apple is using the same beautiful Mini-LED technology that it uses in its 12.9-inch iPad Pro on the new MacBook Pro, with up to 1 billion colors supported on the MacBook Pro. Audio-wise we have 60% lower noise floor for recordings, thanks to the new 3-mic array inside of the new MBP. Apple is also using a 6-speaker sound system on the new MacBook Pro, with spatial audio support also included.

We have up to 17 hours of battery life when it comes to video playback on Apple's new 14.2-inch MacBook Pro, while the larger 16.2-inch MacBook Pro has up to 21 hours of battery life. Apple is also using fast-charging on the new laptops, offering up 50% battery in just 30 minutes of charging.

Apple has also listened to its customers -- what the -- and included some upgrades in I/O connectivity. Apple's new MacBook Pro rocks an HDMI port, 3 x USB-C ports, Thunderbolt 4, an SD card slot, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack for some headphones or speakers.

The return of the MagSafe connector is also here, with Apple not using the magnetic power connector -- a Godsend -- for 4 years now, missing since 2017 and returning in 2021.

Apple's base MacBook Pro comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, and that's for both the 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch MacBook Pro. The 14.2-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1999, meanwhile the higher-end and larger 16.2-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2499.

Both models are up for pre-order now, and will go on sale on October 26.